Innovative Learning Kitchen Opens in CCM’s New Center for Entrepreneurship and Culinary Science 

MORRIS COUNTY – County College of Morris (CCM) is turning up the heat by expanding its facilities for the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management programs, opening a state-of-the-art baking kitchen. This new learning lab is part of the forthcoming 11,325-square-feet Center for Entrepreneurship and Culinary Science, which is set to fully open for the Spring 2026 semester and will serve as the home to CCM’s Culinary and Hospitality Arts Institute of New Jersey (CHAI-NJ). This essential portion of the expansion enables students to specialize in artisanal baking and pastry arts, gaining hands-on experience in a professional-grade environment tailored for precise, high-quality instruction.

“This isn’t just a kitchen. It’s a launchpad,” said Mark Cosgrove, chairperson of Hospitality Management & Culinary Arts at CCM. “Our students now have the opportunity to learn, experiment, and build their futures in a space that reflects the innovation and energy of today’s culinary world. I’m incredibly proud of what we have built here, and even more excited to see the incredible work our students will do in it.”

A Learning Lab Designed for Innovation and Enterprise

CHAI-NJ blends culinary mastery with entrepreneurial thinking, preparing students for leadership and ownership in their future careers. This stunning new facility reflects the highest standards of professional baking and culinary arts. CCM students will gain hands-on skills, from advanced pastry techniques, breadmaking, and chocolate work to business planning, marketing, and sustainable practices.

The cutting-edge space is outfitted with top-tier equipment, including:

Advanced Combi-ovens and a rotating bread oven for flawless baking

Marble-topped tables ideal for chocolate tempering and intricate confectionery work

Maple-topped “Boos” block workstations for classic breadmaking and pastry production

A 14-foot dough sheeter, allowing for large-scale lamination and dough preparation, paired with a dough divider to help students master portion control in high-volume production.

Four 40-quart globe mixers, from delicate batters like meringues to heavy doughs

Four Vulcan stoves to support a full range of culinary instruction

With this advanced kitchen, CHAI-NJ continues solidifying its position as a premier destination for executive chefs, aspiring bakers, and culinary professionals.

Built with the Community, for the Community

This initiative was shaped through meaningful collaborations with top local chefs, bakers and hospitality leaders who offered their expertise to guide the design and future use of the space. Many partners have committed to mentoring students, offering internships, and co-hosting events at CCM.

“This expansion is about more than education, it’s about community,” said Virginia Rich, Dean of the School of Business, Mathematics, Engineering & Technologies at CCM. “We’re directly linking our students to the culinary industry’s vibrant professional community. And we’re helping them acquire the skills to make dreams a reality.”

CCM aims to address the rising demand for culinary and hospitality professionals and support future food entrepreneurs. According to the American Bakers Association, the U.S. baking industry provides nearly 800,000 jobs, generates over $42 billion in wages and drives more than $186 billion in economic activity. Locally, “Accommodation and Food Services” is a leading sector in Morris County with projected employment growth for the next decade (Source: JobsEQ® Perkins V Report, 2023). CCM is proud to lead this momentum.

About County College of Morris

CCM is a leading community college in New Jersey for innovative education and workforce development. With a commitment to excellence and industry alignment, CCM prepares students to thrive in the fast-evolving culinary and hospitality landscape. For more information about this in-demand career pathway, CCM’s pre-vocational training program, for-credit certificates of achievement, and highly ranked associate degrees in culinary arts and hospitality, click here.