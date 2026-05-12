Letter to the Editor: Ensuring Accountability At Town Hall

Dear Editor:

With the upcoming Budget meeting now coming down to the 11th hour, I feel I can’t help but give the residents of Parsippany some facts to weigh in on.

As a former employee of nearly a decade with the Township, this is what really goes on on a daily basis at Town Hall.

The CFO, Angelica Sabatini, apparently isn’t satisfied with her current salary as CFO in the neighboring Borough of Stanhope. Yes, you read that right. She is currently employed full-time as the CFO in Stanhope, as well as in Parsippany.

Does she have a shared services agreement? I doubt it, but I do know double-dipping is in fact illegal. Lets also mention the fact that her very own $10,000 raise was conveniently left out of the Parsipany Focus article published two months while she justified her staff $10,000 raises by giving them made up titles such as Assistant Treasurers. Her raise came as a last-minute decision during the final days of former Mayor James Barberio’s administration.

Yet soon after, she was requesting to hire yet another clerk in Finance to help lessen the workload! Next, lets chat about everyone’s favorite Payroll Clerk, Kim Kelly, probably the most hated (and vindictive) employee by her peers in the Township. Her favorite pastime is taking smoking breaks all day, but when she’s not smoking, she is screwing as many employees as possible with her shenanigans.

In January of 2020 when the Federal W4 form underwent a major design change, she decided not to inform any of the employees, old and new.

Dozens, if not hundreds owed the Federal Government thousands of dollars during Tax season that year. When it was brought to the attention of the Administration at the time, they were told that there were other “incidents” and they were updating the on-boarding process. That never happened. As if that wasn’t bad enough, certain employees received two different W2s at the end of the year with different amounts on them.

Ms. Kelly is also a fan of keeping employees’ money from them. As per the current Handbook, should an employee be served a paycheck Garnishment, it is the Payroll Clerk’s responsibility to inform the employee BEFORE it begins. Perhaps she thought it a burden that interfered with her smoke breaks? Garnishments with no notice, nice job, Kim! She withholds Insurance and other types of stipends then tells employees “It will be in your next check”. Many employees live paycheck to paycheck but Kim doesn’t seem to care. No doubt her “friends” get paid on time. She actually believes it is her role to hold her colleagues hostage with her payroll power! Every employee undoubtedly wonders if it is their turn to get screwed and shortchanged by her attitude and miscalculations. Probably the only employee who works overtime to hurt other people while puppeteering and dictating her CFO boss on the best way to get away with it!

Parsippany, its time to cut the fat. Do you really need such shady and unscrupulous individuals working for you? The list is long… Good Luck Parsippany!

Name Withheld Due To Fear Of Retaliation.

Parsippany Focus Has Verified The Identity Of The Author.





