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Parsippany Cube Club to Host Local Speedcubing Competition This June

Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
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Parsippany’s growing speedcubing scene is about to take center stage. On Sunday, June 28, 2026, Parsippany Cube Club (PCC) will host the PCC Competition at Gateway Community Resource Center in Boonton, bringing cubers from across New Jersey together for an afternoon of fast solves and friendly rivalry. Doors open at 1 pm and the event runs until 5 pm.

For anyone who hasn’t seen a Rubik’s Cube competition up close, picture this: rows of competitors at long tables, timers clicking, cubes blurring in their hands, and the occasional gasp when someone cracks a sub-10-second solve. This year’s lineup features three events: the classic 3×3, the lightning-quick 2×2, and the Pyraminx. Entry is $45 for competitors, and spectators are welcome to come watch for free.

PCC has been quietly building one of the strongest junior cubing communities in the area. Founded by Nick Sota, the club runs out of its Parsippany office at 90 E Halsey Rd and offers private lessons, online coaching, and a popular summer camp. Students range from total beginners learning their first solve to competition-ready cubers chasing personal records.

“Competitions are where everything clicks,” Sota said. “Kids who’ve been practicing at home suddenly meet other cubers their age, and it changes everything for them.”

Curious about getting your kid into cubing? PCC offers a $50 in-person trial session (or $45 online) where students get one-on-one instruction and see if it’s a fit. Summer Camp 2026 runs July 20–24 and August 10–14, with early bird pricing still available.

Special thanks to event sponsors SpeedCubeShop and Parsippany Focus. Local small businesses interested in sponsoring this or future PCC events are encouraged to reach out at [email protected]. Register or learn more at parsippanycubeclub.org/comp2026.

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Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota
Anikait (Nick) Sota, a senior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in journalism, service, and innovation. A contributor to Parsippany Focus, Morris Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine, his articles have earned over 100,000 career views. As founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, he has taught 500+ students, raised $15,000 for families, and received recognition from a Congresswoman, Governor, State Senator, Assembly members, and local leaders. He founded Grantly, connecting hundreds of small business owners with vital grants. Beyond writing and entrepreneurship, Anikait speaks on AI in nonprofits—including at Kiwanis events and statewide trainings.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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