DOWC Expands Presence at 1 Jefferson Road in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — DOWC (Dealer Owned Warranty Company), a nationally recognized provider of finance and insurance products for automotive dealerships, continues to strengthen its presence in Parsippany with operations located at 1 Jefferson Road.

The company occupies approximately 100,010 square feet within the prominent office complex, reinforcing Parsippany’s position as a major hub for corporate and financial service operations in Morris County. The building was previously occupied by the law firm Day Pitney.

DOWC (Dealer Owned Warranty Company), located at 1 Jefferson Road in Parsippany, provides finance and insurance products to automobile dealerships nationwide, including vehicle service contracts, GAP protection, and dealer participation programs.

DOWC specializes in providing a wide range of finance and insurance products and services to automobile dealerships across the country, including vehicle service contracts, GAP protection, ancillary products, and dealer participation programs. The company works closely with dealerships to develop customized solutions designed to enhance customer retention and dealership profitability.

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany Economic Development Committee, welcomed the continued investment in Parsippany’s office market. “The occupancy of this major office space demonstrates that Parsippany remains a desirable location for corporate investment and business growth,” Cahill said. “Companies continue to recognize the advantages of our strategic location, strong transportation network, and business-friendly environment.”

The occupancy of the former Day Pitney space reflects ongoing activity within Parsippany’s commercial real estate market and the township’s continued efforts to attract and retain major employers.