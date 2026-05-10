Getting a Summer Job? New Jersey Teens Need Working Papers First

MORRIS COUNTY — Every teen under 18 in New Jersey must have working papers before starting any job — including summer and seasonal work. The entire process is online at MyWorkingPapers.NJ.gov. Schools are no longer involved.

Here’s how it works: once you have a job offer, your employer registers and shares a unique code with you. You complete the online application, your caregiver uploads age verification documents, and you’ll get an email when you’re approved to start.

You’ll need a new application each time, whether you’re switching jobs, changing roles, or returning to a seasonal position.