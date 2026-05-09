Update: Driver Information Released In Crash That Seriously Injured Parsippany Sanitation Worker

PARSIPPANY — Driver information has been released following the Tuesday, April 28 crash that seriously injured Parsippany sanitation worker and Mount Tabor volunteer firefighter Anthony Shandra.

According to Parsippany-Troy Hills Police, the crash occurred at approximately 7:03 a.m. on Vail Road near Johnny Farm Road. Shandra, 48, of Colonia, was seriously injured while performing his duties on the back of a sanitation truck.

The report identifies the driver as Eduar Rodriguezjara of Plainfield, who was operating a 2020 Nissan insured by State Farm Indemnity Co. Rodriguezjara, born in 1996, is 29 years old as of the April 2026 crash. The vehicle also had one additional occupant, a 19 year old male residing at the same address as Rodriguezjara.

Rodriguezjara was charged with careless driving under New Jersey statute 39:4-97. The Nissan was towed from the scene by Eagle Towing.

Anthony Shandra, was seriously injured while performing his duties on the back of a sanitation truck.

Mayor Pulkit Desai previously called for community support following the incident, noting that sanitation work is “honest, necessary, and sometimes dangerous,” and urged residents to slow down, stay alert, and respect workers on local streets.

Shandra underwent surgery and is recovering, though officials and community members have said he faces a challenging road ahead. A GoFundMe campaign has been established by Michael Smith, to help support him and his family during his recovery. As of the time this article was published the GoFundMe raised $77,737. Click here to donate to the GoFundMe account.

This is a statement prepared by Anthony’s family:.

We truly do not have enough words to express how grateful we are to everyone who has donated to Anthony’s GoFundMe. We are deeply, sincerely grateful for every single donation. Your generosity has blessed our family in such a tangible way, and it does not go unnoticed.



The outpouring of love and support from our community, friends, and family has been nothing short of heartwarming and astonishing. During such a difficult and emotional time, you have lifted us in ways we can’t fully explain. Every donation, every message, every prayer, and every act of kindness has reminded us that we are not walking this road alone.

We want to begin with a deeply heartfelt thank you to the first responders who arrived at the scene. We will never forget how you showed up when he needed help the most. Your quick response, professionalism, and courage quite literally helped bring Anthony to where he is today. Because of your actions, he is still here with us, and for that we are eternally grateful. There are no words strong enough to fully express what your presence in those critical moments meant to our family.



To his firefighter brothers, thank you for the unwavering support, love, and brotherhood you have shown throughout this entire journey. Your presence has meant more than words can say.

We also want to extend a special thank you to his Parsippany municipality family, especially his DPW brothers. That department is more than just a workplace, it is another brotherhood. The support, compassion, and strength you have shown Anthony and our family has been overwhelming in the best way. We are so incredibly grateful to be surrounded by such dedicated and caring people.



And to the incredible doctors, nurses, and medical staff who continue to care for Anthony, thank you for your skill, your commitment, and the compassion you show our family every single day. You have been a source of strength and hope during the hardest moments.

The Shandra family is truly grateful for each and every one of you. Thank you for standing with us, for believing in Anthony, and for carrying us through with your compassion, generosity, and love. We will never forget it.