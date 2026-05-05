Morris County School Of Technology To Host Career Pathways Event

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Vocational School District will host a Career Pathways event on Wednesday, May 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Morris County School of Technology Gymnasium, Building 6, located at 400 East Main Street.

The event is free and open to the public and is designed to bring together students, parents, employers, teachers, trade schools, and community members to explore a wide range of career opportunities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with employers, explore various industries, and discover future career paths. Representatives from colleges, trade schools, and military recruiters will also be available to provide information and answer questions.

Participating organizations include a diverse group of employers and institutions such as healthcare providers, educational institutions, construction companies, financial organizations, and public service agencies.

Organizers encourage attendees to register in advance by scanning the QR code provided on the event flyer, although registration is not required for entry.

The event aims to inspire and prepare individuals for future success by offering valuable insights into today’s workforce and educational pathways.