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Morris County School Of Technology To Host Career Pathways Event

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Vocational School District will host a Career Pathways event on Wednesday, May 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Morris County School of Technology Gymnasium, Building 6, located at 400 East Main Street.

The event is free and open to the public and is designed to bring together students, parents, employers, teachers, trade schools, and community members to explore a wide range of career opportunities.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect directly with employers, explore various industries, and discover future career paths. Representatives from colleges, trade schools, and military recruiters will also be available to provide information and answer questions.

Participating organizations include a diverse group of employers and institutions such as healthcare providers, educational institutions, construction companies, financial organizations, and public service agencies.

Organizers encourage attendees to register in advance by scanning the QR code provided on the event flyer, although registration is not required for entry.

The event aims to inspire and prepare individuals for future success by offering valuable insights into today’s workforce and educational pathways.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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