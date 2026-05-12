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Einhorn Barbarito and Aronsohn Weiner Salerno & Kaufman to Combine Practices

Einhorn Barbarito is located at 4 Campus Drive, Suite 300, Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Einhorn Barbarito and Aronsohn Weiner Salerno & Kaufman announced they will combine practices effective July 1, and will operate under the name Einhorn, Barbarito, Frost, Botwinick, Nunn & Musmanno, P.C.

The combined firm will bring together more than 60 attorneys serving clients from offices in Morris County and Bergen County. The expanded practice will provide legal services in family law, arbitration, commercial litigation, transactional matters, and land use law.

“This expansion represents a natural next step for both firms and, most importantly, for the clients we serve,” said Matheu D. Nunn, Co-Managing Partner of Einhorn Barbarito and Chair of the firm’s Divorce Practice and General Appellate Practice. “By combining our teams, we are positioned to deliver a broader depth of experience and resources in family law and litigation while maintaining the personalized, compassionate counsel our clients have come to expect.”

Gary R. Botwinick, Co-Managing Partner and Co-Chair of the firm’s Taxation, Trusts & Estates Practices, said the addition of the Aronsohn Weiner Salerno & Kaufman team strengthens the firm’s ability to serve clients in a wider range of complex legal matters.

“Their established reputation in the legal community complements our multi-disciplinary approach and furthers our mission to grow strategically while delivering excellent client service,” Botwinick said.

Founded nearly 50 years ago, Aronsohn, Weiner, Salerno & Kaufman, P.C. has built a statewide reputation for handling complex legal matters. Attorneys and staff from the firm will remain in their Bergen County offices following the transition.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Einhorn Barbarito,” said Richard H. Weiner, Managing Partner of Aronsohn Weiner Salerno & Kaufman, P.C. “Our shared commitment to providing unparalleled service and zealous representation, particularly in complex matrimonial and family law matters, and civil litigation makes this a natural fit.”

Gerald R. Salerno added that the merger will provide attorneys and clients with expanded resources and additional legal support.

The combined firm said existing clients of both practices will continue to receive uninterrupted legal services throughout the transition process.

Einhorn Barbarito recently celebrated their ribbon cutting ceremony at their new offices located at 4 Campus Drive, Parsippany.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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