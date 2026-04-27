From Crime Scenes to Career Paths: CCM’s Criminal Justice Day Returns

Interactive Exhibits and Expert Insights from Law Enforcement, Public Safety, Cybersecurity, Forensic Science and More

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM) invites the community, including high school and college students and their families, to its fifth annual Criminal Justice Day on Thursday, May 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This free, interactive event offers an inside look at careers in the criminal justice system, including law enforcement, public safety, cybersecurity and forensic science, through hands-on exhibits and live demonstrations by professionals in the field.

Interested students and families, or educators bringing a group of students, are encouraged to pre-register now by click here.

Over 40 federal, state and local agencies, along with CCM’s program departments, will showcase their specialties at this campus-wide outdoor event, weather permitting. Attendees may participate in activities such as fingerprinting, pathology lab exercises and crime scene investigations, while also viewing first-hand a ballistic tactical unit, firearms simulator, mini-submarine, jet ski, helicopter, bikes, safety trucks and mounted units. Plus, attendees can learn about the various related programs of study at CCM to prepare students to secure an internship or launch a career.

“Criminal Justice Day is an opportunity for students to explore the many pathways within law enforcement, public safety, cybersecurity, forensic science and more, while making meaningful connections with professionals already working in the field. It’s about turning curiosity into career direction,” said Dr. Maureen Kazaba, professor of Criminal Justice. “This event brings the field of criminal justice to life through hands-on experiences and real-world demonstrations. We’re proud to connect students and residents with agencies that are dedicated to service, safety and innovation.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in both the CCM campus experience and the dynamic world of criminal justice! Participating organizations include the U.S. Secret Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the New York Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office with the Bureau of Corrections, K9, bomb, patrol, marine and motor units, the Morris County Prosecutors Office, and also several township police departments.

“Criminal Justice Day is a great opportunity to make connections and see the different fields of police work,” said Emma Palombit, a CCM Criminal Justice Student.

To view a video of last year’s event, visit CCM’s YouTube channel.

For general questions, contact Dr. Maureen Kazaba, professor of Criminal Justice, at [email protected]. CCM will waive the $30 application for admission fee for any participating student who applies to the college that day.

CCM offers over 100 areas of study, including degree and certificate programs in criminal justice, justice studies and legal studies, with on campus, hybrid and fully online learning formats. The college’s Criminal Justice program has been ranked a Top 10 Best Criminal Justice & Corrections Associate Degree School in New Jersey, according to College Factual, as well as a Top 10 Best Associate Degree Program in the U.S. by Best Accredited Colleges and a Best College for Criminal Justice in New Jersey by Niche. Click here to learn more.