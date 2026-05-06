Tow Truck Driver Killed on Route 287; Orange Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Harding Township Police Department Chief Michael R. Gromek confirmed charges have been filed in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that claimed the life of a tow truck driver on Route 287 South on July 2, 2025.

According to authorities, members of the New Jersey State Police responded to a crash on Route 287 South near mile marker 31.4 in Harding Township during the afternoon hours of July 2, 2025.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a tow truck had stopped on the shoulder of the highway to assist a disabled vehicle. While assisting at the scene, the tow truck operator and the tow truck were struck by a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, which then overturned and came to rest on its roof.

The tow truck operator, identified as Daniel “DJ” Ortiz, 24, of Hopatcong, sustained fatal injuries and later died at an area hospital.

The investigation determined that the Jeep Cherokee entered the shoulder of the roadway and struck Ortiz.

Authorities have charged Pierre Innocent, 54, of Orange, with second-degree reckless vehicular homicide in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5a.

Under Eileen’s Law, enacted in 2018, a driver’s failure to maintain a lane of travel may support an inference of reckless driving under New Jersey’s vehicular homicide statute.

Officials said Innocent was released under pre-trial supervision level two with several conditions, including surrendering his passport, signing a waiver of extradition, refraining from operating a motor vehicle during the period of release, and having no contact with the victim’s next-of-kin.

The investigation was conducted by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Investigation Unit.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family, friends and co-workers,” Prosecutor Carroll said. “We remind the public that slowing down and moving over when approaching emergency vehicles on the roadway can save lives.”