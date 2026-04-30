Research by Lake Hiawatha Student Showcased at University Event

PARSIPPANY — On April 24, research by Meet Boghani, of Lake Hiawatha, was showcased at New York Tech’s 23rd annual Symposium of University Research and Creative Expression (SOURCE).

SOURCE celebrates and highlights the outcomes of students’ scholarly work in collaboration with their peers and faculty mentors. At this year’s event, held on New York Tech’s New York City campus, research projects were shared in the form of oral presentations and poster exhibitions.

Boghani’s project was titled “Expression Quantitative Trait Loci (Eqtl) Analysis Of Mipep Expression In Prostate Cancer Cases From The Cancer Genome Atlas” And “Creating Nanoscale Carbon Fiber Electrodes Through Alkaline Etching.”

View this year’s SOURCE program.

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