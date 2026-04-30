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Research by Lake Hiawatha Student Showcased at University Event

New York Institute of Technology is a private, independent, nonprofit, non-sectarian, coeducational research university founded in 1955
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — On April 24, research by Meet Boghani, of Lake Hiawatha, was showcased at New York Tech’s 23rd annual Symposium of University Research and Creative Expression (SOURCE).

SOURCE celebrates and highlights the outcomes of students’ scholarly work in collaboration with their peers and faculty mentors. At this year’s event, held on New York Tech’s New York City campus, research projects were shared in the form of oral presentations and poster exhibitions.

Boghani’s project was titled “Expression Quantitative Trait Loci (Eqtl) Analysis Of Mipep Expression In Prostate Cancer Cases From The Cancer Genome Atlas” And “Creating Nanoscale Carbon Fiber Electrodes Through Alkaline Etching.”

View this year’s SOURCE program.

About New York Institute of Technology

New York Institute of Technology’s six schools and colleges offer undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and other professional degree programs in in-demand disciplines, including computer science, data science, and cybersecurity; biology, health professions, and medicine; architecture and design; engineering; IT and digital technologies; management; and energy and sustainability.

A nonprofit, independent, private, and nonsectarian institute of higher education founded in 1955, it welcomes nearly 8,000 students worldwide. The university has campuses in New York City and Long Island, New York; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as programs around the world.

More than 118,000 alumni are part of an engaged network of physicians, architects, scientists, engineers, business leaders, digital artists, and healthcare professionals. Together, the university’s community of doers, makers, healers, and innovators empowers graduates to change the world, solve 21st-century challenges, and reinvent the future. For more information, visit nyit.edu.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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