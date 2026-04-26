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From Classroom to Catwalk: CCM Students Showcase Original Designs at Spring Fashion Show

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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MORRIS COUNTY — Style, innovation and creativity take center stage as County College of Morris (CCM) student designers debut their original work at the college’s annual “Spring Fashion Show” to be held on Wednesday, April 29, at 7:00 p.m.Open to the public, this free event offers the community an exciting first-hand look at emerging fashion talent and the next generation of designers. 

The runway will feature garments created by students enrolled in CCM’s Introduction to Sewing and Textiles and Fashion Construction Technology courses, along with independently designed pieces developed under the guidance of faculty mentors. While some students will model their own work, others collaborate with models to bring their creative visions to life on the runway. 

“Every year, our student designers go above and beyond to present their best pieces and the results of their hard work,” said Professor William Satmaria of CCM’s Department of Design and Media Studies. “Each student’s unique, personal sense of fashion will be expressed through the designs coming down the runway, and we’re excited for them to showcase the passion and creativity they’ve poured into every stitch with the campus and local community.” 

Held in the Davidson Rooms of the Student Community Center, the show offers an intimate and engaging setting where attendees can experience first-hand the artistry, craftsmanship and individuality of CCM’s student designers. 

For more information, contact CCM’s Department of Design and Media Studies. Email Karina Yermeni at [email protected] or Kelly Whalen at [email protected], or call (973) 328-5446. 

To learn more about the Associate of Fine Arts degree in Fashion Design at CCM click here.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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