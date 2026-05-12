Einhorn Barbarito Celebrates Grand Opening of New Parsippany Office

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai, Council President Judy Hernandez, Council Vice President Diya Patel, Parsippany Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, and Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso joined for a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming Einhorn Barbarito to its new Parsippany location at 4 Campus Drive, Suite 300.

Gary Botwinick and Matheu D. Nunn, Co-Managing Partners of Einhorn Barbarito, joined Mayor Pulkit Desai in cutting the ceremonial ribbon celebrating the firm’s new Parsippany location. Also participating in the ceremony were Judy Hernandez, President of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council; Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany Economic Development Committee; Robert Peluso, President of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce; and Diya Patel, Vice President of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council.

The law firm, which has served clients throughout New Jersey for decades, provides legal services across a broad range of practice areas, including business law, family law, litigation, real estate, and land use matters.

Local officials welcomed the firm to the township and highlighted the importance of attracting and supporting businesses that continue to invest in the Parsippany community.

“Parsippany continues to be a destination for respected businesses and professional organizations looking to grow,” said Mayor Desai. “We are proud to welcome Einhorn Barbarito to our community and look forward to the positive impact they will have on our local business environment. We wish the entire team continued success in their new location.”

Parsippany Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill also welcomed the firm during the ceremony. “Welcome to the official ribbon cutting of Einhorn Barbarito. Thank you for choosing Parsippany as your home,” said Cahill. “Your commitment to excellence, professionalism, and community strengthens our town. We are proud to welcome your firm and appreciate the positive impact you bring to our residents, businesses, and future growth. We look forward to your continued success and partnership within our thriving community.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony provided an opportunity for community leaders and business professionals to celebrate the firm’s expansion and continued commitment to serving clients across New Jersey.