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Parsippany Wrestler Victoria Lu Honored By Mayor Pulkit Desai For National Championship Achievements

Victoria Lu stands proudly with her family after Mayor Pulkit Desai presented her with a “Certificate of Achievement” during the May 5 Township Council Meeting, recognizing her outstanding accomplishments in wrestling, including winning the 2026 USA Wrestling Women’s National Championship and becoming the first girl to win the Greater Morris County Wrestling Tournament in the boys’ division.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Victoria Lu, a fifth-grade student from Parsippany, continues to make history in the wrestling world with an impressive list of accomplishments that have brought recognition to both New Jersey and the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Mayor Pulkit Desai presented Victoria with a “Certificate of Achievement”

At the Township Council Meeting held on May 5, Mayor Pulkit Desai presented Victoria with a “Certificate of Achievement” recognizing her outstanding accomplishments in wrestling and her representation of New Jersey and Parsippany-Troy Hills on the national stage.

Lu recently captured the 2026 USA Wrestling Women’s National Championship and became the first girl to win the Greater Morris County Wrestling Tournament in the boys’ division, further cementing her place as one of the area’s most accomplished young athletes.

In addition to her national title, Lu is also a New Jersey State Champion in both freestyle and folkstyle wrestling and has earned prestigious All-American honors. Her dedication, hard work, and determination both on and off the mat have earned admiration throughout the community.

The certificate praised Lu’s commitment to excellence and the pride she brings to the Parsippany community through her achievements in wrestling.

Lu’s continued success highlights the growing impact of girls wrestling across New Jersey and serves as an inspiration to young athletes throughout the region.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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