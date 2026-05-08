Parsippany Wrestler Victoria Lu Honored By Mayor Pulkit Desai For National Championship Achievements

PARSIPPANY — Victoria Lu, a fifth-grade student from Parsippany, continues to make history in the wrestling world with an impressive list of accomplishments that have brought recognition to both New Jersey and the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills.

Mayor Pulkit Desai presented Victoria with a “Certificate of Achievement”

At the Township Council Meeting held on May 5, Mayor Pulkit Desai presented Victoria with a “Certificate of Achievement” recognizing her outstanding accomplishments in wrestling and her representation of New Jersey and Parsippany-Troy Hills on the national stage.

Lu recently captured the 2026 USA Wrestling Women’s National Championship and became the first girl to win the Greater Morris County Wrestling Tournament in the boys’ division, further cementing her place as one of the area’s most accomplished young athletes.

In addition to her national title, Lu is also a New Jersey State Champion in both freestyle and folkstyle wrestling and has earned prestigious All-American honors. Her dedication, hard work, and determination both on and off the mat have earned admiration throughout the community.

The certificate praised Lu’s commitment to excellence and the pride she brings to the Parsippany community through her achievements in wrestling.

Lu’s continued success highlights the growing impact of girls wrestling across New Jersey and serves as an inspiration to young athletes throughout the region.