Parsippany Welcomes Vistaar Montessori School With Ribbon Cutting

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, April 25, the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills proudly welcomed Vistaar Montessori School to the community with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location, 1279 Route 46.

Montessori schools offer a unique and valuable approach to education, fostering independence, critical thinking, creativity, and hands-on learning from an early age. The addition of Vistaar Montessori strengthens Parsippany’s commitment to providing families with diverse, high-quality educational opportunities close to home.

Mayor Pulkit Desai is seen engaging in a hands-on Montessori activity during the ribbon-cutting, carefully using a small spoon to transfer materials between containers at a child-sized table. Surrounded by neatly arranged learning tools and shelves filled with educational materials, the moment reflects the school’s emphasis on interactive, experiential learning. The demonstration offered attendees a meaningful glimpse into how Vistaar Montessori encourages focus, coordination, and independence through simple, purposeful activities.

Mayor Pulkit Desai added, “We are proud to welcome Vistaar Montessori School to Parsippany-Troy Hills. Educational diversity is one of the strengths of our community, and schools like Vistaar provide families with innovative options that help children grow academically, socially, and creatively. We wish Saloni Mathur and the entire Vistaar team continued success as they inspire the next generation of learners right here in our township.”

Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill presented owner Saloni Mathur with a plaque on behalf of the township and said “Vistaar Montessori School continues to make a meaningful impact in theParsippany community by providing a thoughtful, child-centered approachto early education rooted in the globally respected Montessori philosophy. Located in the heart of the Parsippany area, the school has become a valued resource for families seeking an educational environment that fosters independence, curiosity, and a lifelong love of learning in young children.”

Many of whom enjoyed festive face painting that added a colorful and joyful touch to the celebration, with bright designs and cheerful smiles reflecting the excitement of the day and creating a fun, family-friendly atmosphere for all in attendance.

A thoughtfully prepared classroom at Vistaar Montessori School offered guests at the ribbon-cutting a glimpse into the nurturing environment created for its students. A child-sized wooden shelf was neatly arranged with colorful, hands-on learning materials, from stacking toys to sorting bins and soft blocks, all designed to encourage independence and exploration. The bright artwork and warm yellow walls added to the welcoming atmosphere, giving attendees a firsthand look at the engaging, child-centered space where students will learn, grow, and thrive.

Local officials, community members, staff, students, and families gathered to celebrate the milestone and mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the school.

Best wishes were extended to the dedicated staff, students, and families who will help bring Vistaar Montessori to life. The community looks forward to seeing Vistaar Montessori grow and thrive in Parsippany for years to come.

Vistaar Montessori School is rooted in the philosophy of nurturing the full potential of every child through a safe, supportive, and enriching learning environment. Guided by the Montessori method, the school emphasizes independence, compassion, and a lifelong love of learning, while fostering strong partnerships with families. Its approach goes beyond academics, focusing on developing the whole child—socially, emotionally, and intellectually—through hands-on, child-centered experiences. The school is also committed to the continued growth of its educators, creating a collaborative community where students, teachers, and families thrive together.

Additionally, Vistaar Montessori School is affiliated with respected educational organizations, including the New Jersey Montessori Association and the National Association for the Education of Young Children, reflecting its commitment to maintaining high standards in early childhood education.