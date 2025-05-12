Rising Pet Cancer Rates Highlight Urgent Need for Early Detection

MORRIS COUNTY — Cancer has become one of the leading causes of death among pets in the United States, with approximately 6 million new cancer diagnoses made in dogs and a similar number in cats each year. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, approximately 1 in 4 dogs and 1 in 5 cats will develop cancer during their lifetime. The risk increases significantly in older pets, with nearly 50% of dogs over the age of 10 developing some form of cancer.

Pet owners are encouraged to be vigilant for signs of cancer, such as unexplained weight loss, lumps, or changes in behavior, and to consult their veterinarians promptly if any concerns arise. By staying informed and proactive, pet owners can play a vital role in ensuring their companions receive the best possible care.

Longevity Veterinary Center is proud to announce the launch of its new Pet Cancer Risk Assessment Test, a personalized, proactive screening tool designed to assess the likelihood of cancer development in dogs and cats within the next 6 to 12 months. This initiative comes at a critical time, as cancer remains one of the leading causes of death among pets in the United States.

The Pet Cancer Risk Assessment Test is a simple blood test that analyzes key health markers to provide a personalized risk score ranging from 0 to 10 unique to your pet. This score reflects your pet’s overall health and potential risk of developing cancer shortly.

In recognition of May being Pet Cancer Awareness Month, Longevity Veterinary Center is offering this test in a special promotion available through June 30, 2025:

New Clients : Comprehensive wellness exam and Pet Cancer Risk Assessment Test for $249 .

: Comprehensive wellness exam and for . Existing Clients: Pet Cancer Risk Assessment Test for $149, provided the pet has had an annual or biannual exam within the past 12 months.

“Our goal is to empower pet owners with the knowledge and tools to detect potential health issues early,” said Dr. Gerald Buchoff, veterinarian at Longevity Veterinary Center. “By identifying cancer risks sooner, we can take proactive steps to ensure the well-being of our beloved pets.”

The Pet Cancer Risk Assessment Test is recommended for all dogs and cats over the age of 5 and breeds known to have a higher predisposition to cancer.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, don’t hesitate to contact Longevity Veterinary Center at (973) 606-1101.