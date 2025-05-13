Letter to the Editor: Years of Silence, One Response: Thank You, Justin Musella

Dear Editor:

I want to share my personal experience with Justin Musella. I have lived in Parsippany for 11 years and live on a busy street that most people use weekly to beat traffic on Route 10.



It is very annoying that people use Meadowbluff as a “shortcut” street, and even though it’s on 25 mph, cars go way faster because of how steep the street is. That wasn’t the problem, though. The problem was that no safety measures were ever implemented for people walking, riding their bikes, or just kids walking to the bus stop. They put parks everywhere, but never sidewalks or lines on the street to guide cars and pedestrians.



For years, children had to walk to the bus stop, hoping cars wouldn’t hug the curbs as they drove down the street. Once at the bus stop, they had to stand on the street and wait for the bus. It was hazardous, and an accident was waiting to happen.



We sent letters to the mayor for approximately four years, had petitions signed, and went to city hall meetings, but nothing was ever done. It is just a horrible feeling to pay such high property taxes, but then also have to worry about a pedestrian getting hit by a car as they do their morning walks, or just the safety of any child walking to the park. Our letters were ignored for years, even when we sent them certified! But one year, we just sent a certified letter to the mayor and every councilman in town. Only one councilman opened the letter, and that was Justin Musella.



When Justin heard what was happening, he came to speak to us immediately and to other neighbors to hear our concerns. And Justin did the footwork to have lines put on my street. Now, cars that drive up and down have a line to guide them so they do not hug the curbs, and pedestrians have a line for their walking path. I’ll admit that not every neighbor is happy about the lines, but everyone who has children on the street or uses the street for exercise loves the guided lines. And nothing would have ever been done if Justin Musella hadn’t taken action. There is an election that will be held in town next month. Justin Musella is young, smart, honest, hard working, and most of all, HE LISTENS TO PEOPLE’S CONCERNS!!!



Justin and his team, consisting of John Bielen and Casey Parikh, would make a powerful leadership team for Parsippany. This city is so big, with so many concerns, and I am incredibly confident Justin, John, and Casey will not have any issues fixing whatever issues the community faces. Again, this was just my experience. Justin is the perfect choice for the next mayor of Parsippany.





Brian Poller