Parsippany “ROCKS!”: Youth-Led Music Festival Set for May 9 at PAL

PARSIPPANY — The community is invited to turn up the volume on Saturday, May 9, as “Parsippany ROCKS!” brings a high-energy, youth-driven music festival to the Parsippany Police Athletic League complex.

The event, scheduled from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., is a collaborative effort between School of Rock Parsippany, Kiwanis of Parsippany, and the PAL, combining live performances with a mission to support youth development and music education.

NJ Kiwanis District Governor Frank Cahill said “Parsippany ROCKS!’ is exactly what our community is all about, bringing people together to support our youth, showcase their talents, and create opportunities that inspire the next generation. When organizations like Kiwanis, the PAL, and School of Rock come together, we’re not just putting on an event, we’re building confidence, leadership, and a stronger future for our children.”

Designed as a family-friendly experience, the festival will showcase the next generation of musical talent while reinforcing the importance of community partnerships and youth engagement.

“This event is about more than just great music; it’s about enriching lives through our core values of belonging, collaboration, and safety,” said Charlie Corletta, General Manager of School of Rock Parsippany.

A Full Afternoon of Music and Activities

The festival will feature a packed lineup of entertainment and interactive experiences, including:

Live performances by School of Rock Parsippany and regional house bands

Youth-led performances from local school bands

An interactive “Instrument Petting Zoo” for children

A community awards ceremony recognizing local leaders

A collaborative grand finale performance

The event will open with remarks from community leaders, including Kiwanis leadership and organizers.

Supporting Youth in Parsippany

Admission is set at a $5.00 donation per person or $10.00 per family, with all proceeds benefiting Kiwanis and PAL programs that support youth leadership, education, and community service initiatives.

Key Club members will be on-site selling snacks and beverages, while local businesses will have the opportunity to participate as vendors and sponsors, further strengthening community ties.

Held at the PAL complex, long recognized as a hub for youth activities in Parsippany, the event underscores the township’s ongoing commitment to providing safe, engaging environments for children and families.

“Parsippany ROCKS!” is expected to become a signature community event—bringing together music, mentorship, and meaningful impact for local youth.

To purchase advance tickets, click here.