Lake Hiawatha Man Charged After Allegedly Depositing Stolen Check From Coworker’s Wallet

HANOVER TOWNSHIP — On April 6, 2026, Hanover Township Police Officer Mamdouh Hassan, arrested Brandon Pedrero, 22, of Lake Hiawatha, for Forgery and Theft by Deception.



On February 9, Police Officer Hassan and his training officer, Police Officer Stephen Manney, took a report of a stolen wallet from an employee of a business in Whippany.



The wallet contained cash and an uncashed check. The wallet was later found by a coworker, but $300 in cash was missing and the check had been signed but still in the wallet.



On February 19 the victim provided documentation that someone had attempted a mobile deposit of the check into an account. Police Officer Manney prepared a subpoena for the bank account and once approved he contacted the bank which provided the account holders information which was Brandon Pedrero.



Mr. Pedrero was the coworker who reported finding the wallet. He was contacted and responded to police headquarters for processing during which time he admitted to depositing the check into his account. He was charged and released with a court date.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.