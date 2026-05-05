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HomeLocal NewsLake Hiawatha Man Charged After Allegedly Depositing Stolen Check From Coworker’s Wallet
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Lake Hiawatha Man Charged After Allegedly Depositing Stolen Check From Coworker’s Wallet

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Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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HANOVER TOWNSHIP — On April 6, 2026, Hanover Township Police Officer Mamdouh Hassan, arrested Brandon Pedrero, 22, of Lake Hiawatha, for Forgery and Theft by Deception.

On February 9, Police Officer Hassan and his training officer, Police Officer Stephen Manney, took a report of a stolen wallet from an employee of a business in Whippany.

The wallet contained cash and an uncashed check. The wallet was later found by a coworker, but $300 in cash was missing and the check had been signed but still in the wallet.

On February 19 the victim provided documentation that someone had attempted a mobile deposit of the check into an account. Police Officer Manney prepared a subpoena for the bank account and once approved he contacted the bank which provided the account holders information which was Brandon Pedrero.

Mr. Pedrero was the coworker who reported finding the wallet. He was contacted and responded to police headquarters for processing during which time he admitted to depositing the check into his account. He was charged and released with a court date.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

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Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – May 5, 2026
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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