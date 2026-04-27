Parsippany Celebrates Arbor Day; 50 Years as “Tree City USA”

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills marked a major environmental milestone on Thursday, April 23, as residents, students, and local officials gathered in front of Town Hall to celebrate Arbor Day and the community’s 50th anniversary as a designated “Tree City USA.”

Led by Mayor Pulkit Desai, the ceremony highlighted Parsippany’s long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainability, and preserving the township’s natural beauty.

Mayor Pulkit Desai led the ceremony, highlighting Parsippany’s long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainability, and preserving the township’s natural beauty.

The event featured the distribution of tree seedlings to local second-grade students, encouraging young residents to take an active role in caring for the environment. Additional seedlings were also made available to the public at Town Hall and the Parsippany Parks Department, allowing residents to plant and grow their own trees at home.

Kush Patel, Save Soil Organization was one of the guest speakers

Director of Parks and Forestry for Parsippany-Troy Hill Billy Sandford emphasized the importance of trees in improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff, and enhancing the overall quality of life in the community. The milestone anniversary reflects decades of dedication to maintaining Parsippany’s green spaces and expanding its tree canopy.

Director of Parks and Forestry for Parsippany-Troy Hills Billy Sandford presents Mayor Pulkit Desai with a commemorative wooden plaque during Parsippany’s 50th year Tree City USA celebration, recognizing the township’s continued commitment to environmental stewardship and preservation.

Residents in attendance joined in recognizing the township’s environmental achievements while looking ahead to future efforts aimed at keeping Parsippany green, healthy, and vibrant for generations to come.

Joe Jannarone Jr. proudly holds a portrait of his father, Joseph J. Jannarone Sr., now on display at Town Hall. Jannarone Sr.’s legacy includes helping Parsippany earn national recognition as a “Tree City USA,” a designation the township continues to maintain as it celebrates its 50th year. Parsippany was one of the original communities in the program when it began in 1976 and has proudly upheld that status for decades.

Joseph J. Jannarone Sr.’s most notable accomplishments included helping Parsippany earn national recognition as a “Tree City USA,” a designation the township continues to maintain as it now celebrates its 50th year. Parsippany was one of the original communities in the program when it began in 1976 and has proudly upheld that status for decades.

Jannarone’s leadership directly laid the groundwork for Parsippany’s long-standing Tree City USA status. His efforts in tree planting, park development, and environmental education created a lasting legacy that continues to benefit residents today.

Simply put, many of the trees, parks, and green spaces seen across Parsippany are a direct result of Jannarone’s vision and decades of dedication.

Joseph J. Jannarone Sr. was one of Parsippany’s most influential public servants, widely recognized for shaping the township’s parks, forestry programs, and environmental legacy.

He served as the first Director of Parks and Forestry for Parsippany-Troy Hills, beginning in 1972 and continuing for more than 30 years until his retirement in 2003. During his tenure, Jannarone was instrumental in the development or improvement of at least 18 township parks, helping create the recreational system residents enjoy today.

Jannarone was also a pioneer in environmental stewardship. He launched long-standing initiatives such as Arbor Day tree distributions to students, helping plant tens of thousands of trees throughout the community.

One of his most notable accomplishments was helping Parsippany earn national recognition as a “Tree City USA”, a designation the township continues to maintain decades later.

In addition, he was honored by the National Arbor Society as “Forester of the Year,” further recognizing his impact on urban forestry and conservation.

Beyond his professional work, Jannarone was deeply involved in the community, including organizations such as Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, Sons of Italy of Morris County, and the 200 Club of Morris County.

Tree City USA is a national program created by the Arbor Day Foundation to recognize communities that are committed to effective urban forest management.

To earn this designation, municipalities must meet four standards:

Maintain a tree board or department

Have a community tree ordinance

Spend at least $2 per capita on forestry

Celebrate Arbor Day annually

The designation highlights a town’s commitment to:

Improving air and water quality

Expanding tree canopy

Enhancing property values and quality of life

Promoting environmental sustainability

Kush Patel, Save Soil Organization was one of the guest speakers