More Than a Game: Challenger Athletes Take the Field in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — The involvement of Parsippany Hills High School buddies in the Little League West Challenger Games demonstrated a strong sense of community and inclusiveness on Sunday, May 3, as Par-Troy West Little League hosted the Morris County Challenger Games under beautiful spring weather.

Buddies and Athletes Unite at Par-Troy West Challenger Games

Miles continues to shine on the field.

The Challenger Division of Little League provides children with physical and intellectual disabilities the opportunity to participate in organized baseball games. Since its inception in 1999 locally, the Challenger League has given special-needs children the chance to experience the joy of baseball. More than 100 volunteers, known as “buddies,” assisted the athletes throughout the day, helping them bat, run the bases, and field the ball before guiding them onto the field for friendly competition.

“Days like today remind us what Little League is truly about,” said Frank Neglia, President of Par-Troy West Little League. “Seeing our Challenger athletes take the field with the support of their buddies, and hearing Sandra on the microphone bringing energy to every moment, shows the heart of this community. It’s about inclusion, teamwork, and making sure every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of baseball.”

Parsippany Hills High School buddies Paul Woitowicz and Isaac Hayek assist Logan around the bases, demonstrating teamwork and inclusion during the Challenger Games.

Sandra Neglia, Player Agent, served as announcer, adding excitement and encouragement throughout the games.

When buddies volunteer at the Challenger Games, they provide both support and companionship to the young athletes. Their presence enhances the overall experience, fostering teamwork, confidence, and camaraderie among players and volunteers alike.

The Challenger Division was established in 1989 as a separate division of Little League to enable boys and girls with physical and mental challenges, ages 4 through 18, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in high school, to enjoy the game of baseball alongside millions of other children worldwide. Today, more than 30,000 children participate in over 900 Challenger Divisions globally.

Volunteers, Athletes Make Challenger Games a Day to Remember in Parsippany

Teams are organized based on ability rather than age and may include 15 to 20 players. Games can feature tee ball, coach pitch, player pitch, or a combination. In Challenger play, each participant has the opportunity to bat, and Little League recommends that no score be kept, emphasizing participation and enjoyment over competition. Players wear the same uniforms, shoulder patches, and safety equipment as other Little League athletes.

Events like the Challenger Games continue to break down barriers, promote understanding, and highlight the power of sports to unite communities. The dedication of the buddies and volunteers plays a vital role in creating an inclusive environment where every child can participate and thrive.

Kudos to all the volunteers who supported the Parsippany Little League Challenger Games. Their efforts made a meaningful difference in the lives of these young athletes and served as an inspiring example of community in action.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, May 2026. Click here to read the digital version.