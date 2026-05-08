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Video: Parsippany Board of Education Meeting – April 28, 2026

Top Row (L-R): Nicole DellaFave, Wendy Wright, Ph.D., Tim Berrios, Matt DeVitto, Dhaval Shah, Sheethal Abraham, Judy Mayer Bottom Row (L-R): Karen Chase, Ed.D. (Superintendent), Alison Cogan (President), Michelle Shappell (Vice-President), Dr. Steven E. McHugh, Sr. (Business Administrator)
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Video: Parsippany Board of Education Meeting – April 28, 2026

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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