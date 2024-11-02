Community Comes Together for Fun and Frights at “Halloween at the Hills”

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Hills High School geared up for a night of fun, frights, and community spirit with its annual “Halloween at the Hills” event on Wednesday, October 30. The event offered a safe, family-friendly environment for children to enjoy trick-or-treating, games, and other spooky activities.

Parsippany Hills High School Key Club created a festive pumpkin patch for the “Halloween at the Hills” event, adding an extra touch of fall fun for families and children to enjoy. The pumpkin patch provided a perfect spot for photos and added to the seasonal atmosphere, making the evening even more memorable for the community.

Children of all ages enjoyed the festivities at Parsippany Hills High School’s “Halloween at the Hills” event, where they explored the pumpkin patch, collected treats, and participated in games. The event offered something for everyone, creating a memorable Halloween experience for the entire community.

Organized by students and staff, this much-anticipated tradition had become a favorite in the local community. Children were invited to come dressed in their favorite costumes and enjoy an evening filled with candy, laughter, and excitement. The high school was decorated for Halloween, creating a festive backdrop as kids collected treats and took part in the Halloween fun.

In addition to the festivities, participants were encouraged to support the local community by bringing a non-perishable canned good. Donations were directed to the Interfaith Food Pantry, thanks to the efforts of the high school’s Interact Club, ensuring that the spirit of giving was as much a part of the event as the spirit of Halloween.

The event was held at Parsippany Hills High School, located at 20 Rita Drive, Morris Plains. With safety as a top priority, parents could feel assured that their children enjoyed trick-or-treating in a supervised and secure environment.