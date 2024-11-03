Sunday, November 3, 2024
Parsippany High School’s Key Club Brings Halloween Fun to Local Families

By Frank L. Cahill
Halloween at the High was sponsored by Key Club

PARSIPPANY — The Key Club of Parsippany High School brought Halloween spirit to life with its annual “Halloween at The High” event on Tuesday, October 29, 2024. Hosted at Parsippany High School, the event invited the community to enjoy a festive evening of spooky fun and activities.

Nicholas Rice, Key Club Editor,

This Halloween celebration had become a beloved tradition in Parsippany, drawing families and children for a night of excitement. This year’s event featured various engaging activities, including Trick-or-Treating, a Haunted Alley, Children’s Crafts, Games, and more. Organized by Key Club members, all activities and decorations were carefully prepared to ensure a memorable experience for attendees.

“Every year, this is one of our most popular events,” said Nicholas Rice, Key Club Editor. “We love seeing the community come together and enjoy a night filled with Halloween fun. Our members planned and prepared everything, and we enjoy making it special for the kids.”

The event was free and open to the public, providing an excellent opportunity for families to join the Halloween festivities in a safe and welcoming environment.

The Parsippany High School Key Club is proudly sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

