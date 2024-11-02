Aerotek Signs 18,000-Square-Foot Lease at Arbors Office Campus

PARSIPPANY — ABS Management has successfully secured an 18,339-square-foot lease with Aerotek, a publicly traded staffing company, at 8 Campus Drive. The property is part of the two-building office complex known as The Arbors, which includes both 8 Campus Drive and 7 Sylvan Way. Aerotek, which specializes in providing outsourced staffing services in fields such as construction, manufacturing, and maintenance, will be occupying a fourth-floor suite at the property as part of its ongoing expansion strategy.

The lease agreement was brokered by JLL, with a team comprising Senior Managing Director David Stifelman, Executive Vice President Chris Conklin, and Brokerage Coordinator Maria Ruberto representing ABS Management, the landlord. On behalf of Aerotek, tenant representatives Brian DeCillis and Ryan O’Keefe from Cushman & Wakefield assisted in the transaction, ensuring a smooth negotiation process.

“As Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development, I am thrilled to welcome these outstanding businesses to our community,” said Frank Cahill. “Their presence not only strengthens our local economy but also enriches Parsippany as a vibrant center for innovation, collaboration, and growth. We look forward to seeing the positive impact these companies will have on our town and the opportunities they’ll bring to our residents.”

Other tenants at the location include Millennium Systems International, The Bianchi Law Group, LLC, American Financial Resources, and Venture X. That 1 Painter was also recently welcomed by Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development with a ribbon-cutting grand opening on Friday, October 25. The addition of these businesses signifies continued growth and opportunity for the Parsippany community.

The Arbors campus spans 360,000 square feet across 15 acres, offering high-quality office space with a variety of modern amenities. Recent upgrades at 8 Campus Drive include a redesigned lobby, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a virtual golf simulator, a conference and training facility, and a full-service café. These improvements enhance the workspace experience, providing tenants with a comfortable, well-equipped environment. The property’s strategic location near major transportation routes—including Interstates 80, 280, 287, and Routes 46, 202, 10, and 53—further adds to its appeal. Additionally, it is only a five-minute drive from the Morris Plains train station, offering direct access to New York Penn Station, Midtown Manhattan, and Hoboken, making it a highly accessible location for tenants and their employees.

To further improve the tenant experience, ABS Management has partnered with Blue Management Service to provide onsite property management services at The Arbors. Blue Management, a New Jersey-based company with over $1 billion in assets under management and operations in nine states, brings expertise in property services and will oversee day-to-day management at the complex. This partnership is expected to add value for tenants, enhancing both service quality and property maintenance at The Arbors.

Built-in 1986 and renovated in 2017, this Class A office building offers modernized spaces and top-tier amenities in a prime location. With a 4-star rating on LoopNet, the building’s appeal is immediately evident, boasting four stories that encompass a total of 215,265 square feet of premium office space. Each floor spans an impressive 53,816 square feet, providing flexibility for a wide range of business layouts.

The building’s architectural design includes 10-foot unfinished ceiling heights, allowing for spacious, open work environments that can be tailored to tenant needs. The property also meets high parking demands, featuring 700 surface spaces along with additional covered parking, offering convenience and accessibility for employees and visitors alike.

This office space has become a sought-after location for businesses looking to establish a presence in an upscale, highly-rated environment, merging functional office space with premium facilities.