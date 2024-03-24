Explore the Cosmos: New Spring Shows at County College of Morris Planetarium

MORRIS COUNTY — Embark on a celestial journey this spring at the Longo Planetarium, located on the County College of Morris (CCM) campus. Two captivating shows await eager stargazers, offering insights into the upcoming solar eclipse and captivating sky stories from cultures around the globe.

Running until Saturday, May 11, on select Fridays and Saturdays, these immersive experiences are not to be missed. Tickets for all shows are priced at $10.00 per person, and advance online reservations are strongly recommended to secure your spot. Visit the Planetarium website by clicking here to book your tickets.

In “Totality: The Great American Solar Eclipse 2024,” discover the magic of celestial phenomena as you delve into the mechanics of solar and lunar eclipses. Witness the awe-inspiring beauty of a total solar eclipse, a rare occurrence where the moon aligns perfectly with the sun, casting a shadow across North America on Monday, April 8. Learn where and how to best view this spectacular event, as experts guide you through its significance. Recommended for ages 8 and above, this 45-minute show will leave you spellbound. Catch it on select Fridays at 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., with special preparatory shows on March 29 and March 30.

For a cultural odyssey through the night sky, join “One Sky: Sky Stories from Around the Globe.” This enchanting show celebrates the celestial tales of various cultures, from the Greeks’ myth of Orion to the Navajo’s Thunderbird legend. Explore the great Celestial Canoe of the Innu people and uncover how Hawaiians navigated the vast Pacific Ocean using the stars as their guide. Suitable for ages 6 and above, this 40-minute presentation offers a mesmerizing blend of folklore and astronomy. Catch it on select Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 2:00 p.m., complete with a fascinating tour of the night sky and planets.

Located at 214 Center Grove Road, Randolph, the Longo Planetarium can be found in Cohen Hall Room 207 on the CCM campus. Parking is available in lot 7, with clear signage guiding visitors to Cohen Hall. Take a leisurely five-minute stroll from the parking lot to the planetarium, where an unforgettable celestial adventure awaits.