Morris County Celebrates Women’s History Month

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners closed out Women’s History Month by presenting a framed proclamation to the Morris County Advisory Committee on Women this week, who in turn honored this year’s “Seeds of Change” award recipient.

“Let us recognize the Advisory Committee on Women, which was established by the former Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders in 2004 to promote the interests of women and recommend programs to help meet the needs of women in Morris County,” said Commissioner Director Christine Myers. “On behalf of the County Commissioners, I am honored to present this proclamation of Women’s History Month to your committee and thank you for your volunteerism in the service of all our residents.”

Commissioner Director Myers invited Donna Boyce, Chair of the Advisory Committee on Women, to accept a framed copy of the proclamation, which the board adopted by resolution on March 8. Ms. Boyce then announced the nominee for the Morris County 2024 Seeds of Change Award, which is presented annually to a woman volunteer who has improved the community through her leadership and inspiration to other women in the county.

Debby Seme and Donna Boyce.

This year’s recipient, Debby Seme, was chosen for her leadership as president of Impact100 Garden State since 2020. The Morris County-based all-women, all-volunteer organization combines member donations to give $100,000 grants. During Ms. Seme’s tenure, she has led the organization in steady growth in membership and grantmaking despite the economic challenges for donors and nonprofits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Serving as president has provided me with countless opportunities to meet and work with our members, women who are kind and fun and hardworking, and who share my passion for Impact100. As president, I am also able to witness the amazing amount of work that gets done, all by women volunteers, to keep this organization thriving. Receiving this award is truly humbling and inspiring,” said Seme.

Over the years, Impact100 Garden State grants have supported many residents throughout the county, including those served by Cornerstone Family Programs, the County College of Morris Foundation, Family Promise of Morris County, Head Start Morris County, Homeless Solutions, Interfaith Food Pantry Network, Roots & Wings and Zufall Health. Impact100 Garden State had a record 375 members and granted $375,000 to local nonprofits in 2023.

In total, Impact100 Garden State has donated more than $3 million since 2013.

The “Seeds of Change” Volunteer Award was inspired by the late Sen. Leanna Brown, who passed in 2016. The honor is intended to highlight and celebrate women who build up other women, including those who volunteer at the grassroots level in the community. This is the fifth “Seeds of Change Award” to be issued since 2018.

