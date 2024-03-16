Apply Now: Morris County Seeks Proposals for 2024 Open Space Initiatives

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation has announced that the 2024 Grant application for funding of open space projects under the Morris County Preservation Trust is now available on the Open Space Preservation website.

“Morris County’s scenic charm and strong economy thrive on preserving open space alongside a bustling business landscape. 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the program that has preserved nearly 18,000 acres with more than $297 million in grants approved by the commissioners,” said Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw, liaison to the Office of Planning and Preservation.

“Public infrastructure, excellent schools, safe neighborhoods, premier parks, extensive hiking trails — these are all essential investments that make our county such a desirable place to live, work and play. Yet, we continue to have one of the lowest county tax rates statewide,” he continued.

The deadline for submitting open space applications and appraisals for 2024 funding is Friday, June 14, 2024.

The Open Space Trust Fund, which is part of the county’s Preservation Trust Fund, has helped to preserve 17,873 acres throughout the county since 1994, using $297,938,868 generated by a preservation tax Morris County voters approved in November 1992. The amount preserved is larger than the entire township of Parsippany Troy-Hills.

In addition to open space projects, the county’s Preservation Trust Fund also helps finance farmland and historic preservation, county parkland acquisition, recreational trail projects, and the purchase of residential properties prone to flooding.

The review process for grant applications is handled by the Open Space Trust Fund Committee, which visits the proposed sites and makes final recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners by fall.

“Any of Morris County’s 39 municipalities and qualified charitable conservancies are eligible to apply for grant funding,” said Barbara Murray, Morris County Open Space Program Coordinator.

Additional information may be obtained by contacting the Office of Planning and Preservation at (973) 829-8120.