Thursday, February 22, 2024
Denville Township Man Faces Charges After Forcefully Inserting Handgun into Victim’s Mouth

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Denville Township Police have accused a Morris County man of a disturbing act, alleging that he forcefully shoved a handgun into a victim’s mouth. The incident, which occurred on Friday, February 9, at 3:14 a.m., was reported after the victim came forward with a complaint of being threatened with a firearm.

According to authorities, the victim recounted multiple threats made by an unidentified individual who brandished a handgun and ultimately inserted it into the victim’s mouth. Following an investigation, it was revealed that the incident took place in the Farmstead area of the township.

Tomi Prvulovic, 58, of Denville Township, has been identified as the alleged perpetrator in this case. He stands accused of pointing the firearm at the victim and forcibly pushing it into their mouth. Prvulovic was subsequently apprehended and charged with a range of offenses, including possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, simple assault, threats to kill, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Authorities have confirmed that Prvulovic is currently held in the Morris County Correctional Facility as legal proceedings continue.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

