Wednesday, February 21, 2024
Shocking Revelation: Denville Man Arrested for Gun Crimes

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Firearms. File Photo

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Denville Chief of Police Frank Perna confirmed the arrest of Robert H. Klaar, 54, of Denville, on charges related to the unlawful sale and possession of firearms.

Klaar stands accused of selling a modified shotgun in Denville in January. Upon executing a search warrant at Klaar’s Denville residence, authorities seized approximately seventeen firearms, comprising rifles and handguns. Additionally, two firearm silencers were confiscated, along with evidence suggesting Klaar’s involvement in manufacturing these prohibited devices, including assembly manuals. Alongside these discoveries, $17,000 in cash, high-capacity magazines, multiple rounds of hollow point ammunition, about two pounds of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were also confiscated. Klaar was apprehended following a motor vehicle stop on February 6 conducted by members of the Special Enforcement Unit and Denville Police Department.

Klaar was charged with:

• Possession of Firearms While in the Course of Committing a CDS Crime, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-4.2, a crime of the second degree.

• Possession of CDS with Intent to Distribute, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-5b(11)(a), a crime of the third degree.

• Possession of a Loaded Rifle, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-5(c)(2), a crime of the third degree.

• Conspiracy to Deface Firearms, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-5-2 and 2C:39-9(e) a crime of the third degree.

• Money Laundering, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:21-25(a), a crime of the third degree.

• Defacing of Firearms, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-9(e), a crime of the third degree.

• Possession of a Defaced Firearm, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-3(d), a crime of the fourth degree.

• Unlawful Possession of CDS, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:35-10a(3)(b), a crime of the fourth degree.

• Manufacture, Transport, and Disposition of Firearm Silencers, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-9(c), a crime of the fourth degree.

• Unlawful Distribution of a Defaced Firearm, in violation of N.J.S. 2C:39-9(e), a crime of the fourth degree.

The defendant has been released under pretrial supervision with conditions.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank the following agencies for their hard work and dedication during this investigation: The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit, consisting of the Roxbury Township Police Department, the Town of Boonton Police Department, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Denville Police Department, the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor under the NJ Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (BATF) and its taskforce officers, which include Immigration and Customs Enforcement specifically, the office of ERO under the supervision of Field Office Director John Tsoukaris.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, this Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
