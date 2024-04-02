Tuesday, April 2, 2024
Seeking: Female Volunteers and Sponsors for Morris Habitat’s ‘Women Build’ Initiative

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Morris Habitat’s Women Build will be held Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 17. Women are sought to help construct affordable homes around the county.

MORRIS COUNTY — Ladies, are you 18 or older and ready, willing, and able to build houses from the ground up? Then Morris Habitat for Humanity, the major builder and advocate for affordable housing in the state, is looking for you to participate in this year’s “Women Build” benefit, to be held from Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 17.

The volunteers affiliated with the Morris non-profit serve as the heart and soul of the organization, dedicating numerous hours of assistance and support to facilitate families’ journey towards homeownership. The program’s sustainability is attributed to the contributions of these volunteers, who generously offer their time and expertise across all facets of the organization.

To register to volunteer, click here.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

