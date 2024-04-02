Seeking: Female Volunteers and Sponsors for Morris Habitat’s ‘Women Build’ Initiative

MORRIS COUNTY — Ladies, are you 18 or older and ready, willing, and able to build houses from the ground up? Then Morris Habitat for Humanity, the major builder and advocate for affordable housing in the state, is looking for you to participate in this year’s “Women Build” benefit, to be held from Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 17.

The volunteers affiliated with the Morris non-profit serve as the heart and soul of the organization, dedicating numerous hours of assistance and support to facilitate families’ journey towards homeownership. The program’s sustainability is attributed to the contributions of these volunteers, who generously offer their time and expertise across all facets of the organization.

To register to volunteer, click here.