Rep. Sherrill Launches Community Project Funding Program 

Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill

“My office is constantly working to bring federal resources back to New Jersey to improve our quality of life and keep costs down for residents. Over the past three budgets, I am proud of the Community Project grants I’ve secured to address the most pressing issues of our district, such as mitigating flooding, upgrading aging infrastructure, combating auto thefts, workforce development, and more,” said Rep. Sherrill. “The Community Project funding program operates best when I work alongside community members to meet the needs of NJ-11 residents. I encourage local leaders to utilize our resource guide and submit a proposal for consideration.”

This year, each Member of Congress can submit up to fifteen requests to the House Appropriations Committee. Congressman Sherrill will fight hard for these projects but there is no guarantee that submissions will be included in the final Appropriations bill. These requests are all subject to review by the House Appropriations Committee and the Congressional budget process. To take effect, appropriations bills approved by the House Appropriations Committee must be agreed to by both houses of Congress and signed into law by the President.

If you have a Community Project proposal for the Fiscal Year 2025 Appropriations process or have questions about the selection process, please review our Community Project Funding Resource Guide. You can also call the Congresswoman’s District Office at (973) 526-5668.

To submit a Community Project request, please visit our website. Representative Sherrill and her team will carefully consider and evaluate each request. Please note the window to submit project proposals is shorter this year and the types of projects allowed have changed as a result of new restrictions put in place by House Republican leadership.  

The deadline to submit an application is May 1, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

This extremely tight deadline is driven by the guidelines of the Appropriations Committee just released yesterday and do not allow for flexibility. Submissions after the deadline will most likely not be able to be considered.       

