Thursday, August 31, 2023
Meet the Merchant: Parsippany’s Best Pizza

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Gianluca Fernicola, owner of Parsippany’s Best Pizza, welcomed a visit from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, accompanied by Video on the Go.

Parsippany’s Best Pizza is located at 756 Route 46, Parsippany.

In conjunction with Video on The Go Producer, Cinematographer, and Director Brian Satch,  Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill began working with local businesses within Parsippany to help publicize their business.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor said, “Parsippany businesses create job opportunities here in Parsippany. And add to the Township character. They also contribute to our charitable organizations. As Mayor of the Township Parsippany-Troy Hills, I ask you to #SHOP LOCAL, #SHOP PARSIPPANY.

The video will be aired on Public Access Channel 21 and included on the Township’s social media posts. In addition, Parsippany Focus will promote the videos as a free service to the Parsippany business community.

“In addition to working with the Administration on attracting new business to Parsippany, our committee is committed to working with current businesses and helping promote business within Parsippany,” said Cahill.

The service is free to any Parsippany business. Contact Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000 for scheduling.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
