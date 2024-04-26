Rose House’s Golf Fundraiser: Help Disabled Individuals

MORRIS COUNTY — Rose House, a nonprofit organization that creates forever homes for people with developmental disabilities throughout Morris County, announces its 8th annual “Day of Dreams” golf event.

The outing will be held on Monday, July 8, 2024, at the Brooklake Country Club in Florham Park. Funds raised from this year’s event will be used to purchase a van to transport Rose House’s clients with special needs to medical appointments, day programs and other places their caregivers need to take them to.

“We’ll be celebrating two special occasions at this year’s golf event,” said Rose House CEO Tom Mitchell. “Proceeds will enable us to get a new transport van at our Parsippany Group Home. This is significant because all 13 vehicles in our fleet across all six locations will have been replaced. In addition, it will commence the celebration of our organization’s 25th anniversary, which will occur less than a month after the event.”

Transport vans for special needs individuals are more costly than typical vans because they must be wheelchair accessible and include specific safety features. Rose House does not receive assistance from The State of New Jersey or Medicaid, which is why fundraisers including the golf event are essential.

The Day of Dreams event will feature a golf tournament with contests and prizes, followed by a cocktail hour and luncheon which includes a silent auction and raffles. Check-in begins at 8:00 a.m. with the tournament starting at 8:30 a.m. Registration, which includes the luncheon, is $350 per golfer or $1,400 per foursome.

Registration for golfers, sponsorships, and general donations can be made at Rose House’s official golf event by clicking here.

Those who can’t make the event but still wish to support the cause can do so by clicking here. Donors can check to see if their employers will match the donation.

Items for silent auction baskets are needed as well. Please call (973) 984-0006, x121, or email contact@therosehouse.org for more information about this event.