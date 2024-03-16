Free Cancer Skin Screenings Available at Gateway Community Center

MORRIS COUNTY — Gateway Community Resource Center in collaboration

the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA and the Rutgers Cancer Institute are pleased to

announce FREE skin cancer screenings.



These screenings will take place on Saturday, March 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Gateway Community Center located at 513 Birch Street, Boonton.



Participants must register by phone in advance to secure a time slot. All individuals,

regardless of insurance status, are eligible for this important health service. Attendees

are encouraged to bring any pertinent medical information.



In addition to the skin cancer screenings, the Gateway Community Resource Center

continues to serve the community with ongoing employment workshops and social

services programming. The Center is open every Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.



For more information or to register, please call (973) 404-0222.