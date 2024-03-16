Sunday, March 17, 2024
Free Cancer Skin Screenings Available at Gateway Community Center

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

MORRIS COUNTY — Gateway Community Resource Center in collaboration
the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA and the Rutgers Cancer Institute are pleased to
announce FREE skin cancer screenings.

These screenings will take place on Saturday, March 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Gateway Community Center located at 513 Birch Street, Boonton.

Participants must register by phone in advance to secure a time slot. All individuals,
regardless of insurance status, are eligible for this important health service. Attendees
are encouraged to bring any pertinent medical information.

In addition to the skin cancer screenings, the Gateway Community Resource Center
continues to serve the community with ongoing employment workshops and social
services programming. The Center is open every Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

For more information or to register, please call (973) 404-0222.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Local News

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

