Free Cancer Skin Screenings Available at Gateway Community Center

MORRIS COUNTY — Gateway Community Resource Center in collaboration
the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA and the Rutgers Cancer Institute are pleased to
announce FREE skin cancer screenings.
These screenings will take place on Saturday, March 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Gateway Community Center located at 513 Birch Street, Boonton.
Participants must register by phone in advance to secure a time slot. All individuals,
regardless of insurance status, are eligible for this important health service. Attendees
are encouraged to bring any pertinent medical information.
In addition to the skin cancer screenings, the Gateway Community Resource Center
continues to serve the community with ongoing employment workshops and social
services programming. The Center is open every Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
For more information or to register, please call (973) 404-0222.
