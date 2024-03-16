Re-Energize and Reconnect: AMP Performance Rehab Re-Grand Opening in Chester

MORRIS COUNTY — AMP Performance Rehab celebrated its Re-Grand Opening on Thursday, March 14 at its location at 347 Main Street, Chester. At AMP, they empathize with individuals who feel physically stuck, disheartened, and devoid of hope due to injury or persistent pain. They also comprehend the emotional strain caused by such pain hindering one’s ability to engage in beloved activities.

Owner Dr. Shaun Astorga is a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School and a current Parsippany resident. He is also an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Astorga is a board-certified physical therapist who has overcome his chronic pain and injury from a brain and neck injury after being written off by other medical professionals. His first-hand experience managing his chronic pain gives him a unique sense of empathy and compassion for his patients, which is exemplified through the quality of treatment he provides.

Like many of AMP’s clients, Shaun became frustrated by all of the doctors and physical therapists who told him all of the things he “should not be able to do,” instead of providing actual solutions to make his goals become a reality. Shaun learned quickly that most solutions offered to him were quick fixes that would not get to the root cause of his pain.

In attendance at the event were Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Parsippany-Troy Hills Council Member Justin Musella, as well as Kiwanis members Doreen Brennan and Cassara Grasso, among many friends and family.

For those who have previously attempted physical therapy or other treatments and found the outcomes disappointing or unsatisfactory, AMP wants to reassure them that they are not alone. Many clients have shared similar sentiments before seeking help from AMP.

Recognizing the shortcomings of the healthcare system in prioritizing patients’ best interests, AMP was established with a commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care. Their focus is on providing an outstanding experience tailored to each individual’s unique needs.

AMP stands for Always Make Progress, reflecting their mission to ensure that clients consistently make strides toward their goals.

For more information call (908) 955-3557 or click here.