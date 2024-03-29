Friday, March 29, 2024
Parsippany-Troy Hills Residents on Edge After Home Burglary: Valuable Jewelry Targeted

Parsippany Police Department is located at 3339 Route 46.

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police are currently probing a residential burglary within the township, during which a significant quantity of jewelry was stolen.

The burglary transpired on Wednesday, March 27, at a residence situated on Hennion Drive between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 10:25 p.m., according to police reports.

Authorities disclosed that the unidentified perpetrator(s) gained entry into the residence using a first-floor patio door and absconded with a 3-foot Oakwood jewelry chest containing a substantial amount of jewelry.

Initial investigations conducted by officers revealed that an unfamiliar vehicle was sighted driving up Hennion Drive and subsequently parking on DeHart Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. However, no detailed descriptions of the suspect or vehicle could be ascertained at the time. The incident remains actively under investigation, as per police statements.

Individuals possessing any pertinent information about the case are urged to reach out to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
