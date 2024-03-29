Parsippany-Troy Hills Residents on Edge After Home Burglary: Valuable Jewelry Targeted

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Police are currently probing a residential burglary within the township, during which a significant quantity of jewelry was stolen.

The burglary transpired on Wednesday, March 27, at a residence situated on Hennion Drive between the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 10:25 p.m., according to police reports.

Authorities disclosed that the unidentified perpetrator(s) gained entry into the residence using a first-floor patio door and absconded with a 3-foot Oakwood jewelry chest containing a substantial amount of jewelry.

Initial investigations conducted by officers revealed that an unfamiliar vehicle was sighted driving up Hennion Drive and subsequently parking on DeHart Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. However, no detailed descriptions of the suspect or vehicle could be ascertained at the time. The incident remains actively under investigation, as per police statements.

Individuals possessing any pertinent information about the case are urged to reach out to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department’s Investigative Branch at (973) 263-4300.