Hanover Township Organizes Planning Session for “Next 250 Celebration”

MORRIS COUNTY — Hanover Township is calling for volunteers interested in coordinating the upcoming “Next 250 Celebration,” scheduled for July 4, 2026. This event marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The township aims to collaborate with East Hanover, Hanover, Mountain Lakes, and Parsippany, the municipalities that comprised Whippany during colonial times.

Interested volunteers are invited to attend a planning meeting on March 19th at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Hanover Township Municipal Building located at 1000 Route 10 West.