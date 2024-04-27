Saturday, April 27, 2024
Garden Savings FCU Showcases Products at Staples “Small Business Showcase”

Staples Takes Lead in Community Engagement, Supports PACC Member

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Sitting: AJ Parise, Branch Manager Garden Savinfs Federal Credit Union Stephanie Parise, Loan Manager Christine Russo. Standing Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Board Member Frank Cahill and Staples Manager Nick Kumak

PARSIPPANY — In a demonstration of its unwavering dedication to community involvement and member satisfaction, Garden Savings Federal Credit Union enthusiastically participated in the “Staples Small Business Showcase” hosted at the Parsippany location.

With a steadfast commitment to enhancing member experiences, Garden Savings Federal Credit Union eagerly seized the opportunity to exhibit its extensive array of financial solutions during this event on Thursday, April 25. From cutting-edge banking products to meticulously crafted lending services, the credit union proudly showcased its comprehensive offerings tailored to meet the unique requirements of local entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Moreover, Garden Savings Federal Credit Union’s active participation in the “Staples Small Business Showcase” was made possible through a strategic partnership with the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce. This collaboration further underscored the event’s significance as an exclusive opportunity for members. By leveraging this collaborative platform, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to fostering local partnerships and empowering small businesses to flourish not only in the Parsippany community but also beyond its borders.

In an additional heartwarming note, PJ Parise had the exceptional opportunity to join his mother, Stephanie, during “Take Your Child to Work Day,” further emphasizing the credit union’s dedication to family values and community involvement. Stephanie is the branch manager of the Parsippany located at 129 Littleton Road.

Garden State Federal Credit Union was founded in 1960 as The Camden District Telephone Federal Credit Union. They later changed its name to reflect the expanded membership. Today they serve over 4,400 members from 37 Member Groups and 9 select cities and towns.

Garden State Federal Credit Union currently has branches located in Parsippany, Dover, Newark, and South Orange.

For more information on “Staples Small Business Showcase” contact Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, by calling (973) 559-6000.

Rose House's Golf Fundraiser: Help Disabled Individuals
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

