Impactful Outreach: Parsippany Lions Club Provides Free Vision Screenings

PARSIPPANY — On Saturday, March 23rd, the Parsippany Lions Club held its annual ‘Vision Of Hope’ event at the Parsippany Main Public Library.

Councilman Justin Musella expresses gratitude to volunteers for their dedicated efforts.

The main goal of the event was to provide complimentary vision screenings to people of all age groups, particularly targeting those without vision insurance and families facing financial constraints. A total of 79 individuals underwent vision screenings, and some of them will additionally receive free eyeglasses within the coming week.

“We believe that clear vision is essential for individuals to lead fulfilling lives,” said Pratap Jayakar, Zone Chair for Northern New Jersey at Lions Clubs International. “Through our annual ‘Vision of Hope’ event, we aspire to make a positive impact on the visual health of our community.

With the generous support of local businesses and organizations, we can ensure that every individual in need receives free vision screening and possibly eyeglasses.”