Meet the Merchant: Funny Books

PARSIPPANY — Steve Conte, owner of Funny Books, welcomed a visit from the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, accompanied by Video on the Go.

Funny Books is located at 98 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.

In conjunction with Video on The Go Producer, Cinematographer, and Director Brian Satch, Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill began working with local businesses within Parsippany to help publicize their business.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor said, “Parsippany businesses create job opportunities here in Parsippany. And add to the Township character. They also contribute to our charitable organizations. As Mayor of the Township Parsippany-Troy Hills, I ask you to #SHOP LOCAL, #SHOP PARSIPPANY.

The video will be aired on Public Access Channel 21 and included on the Township’s social media posts. In addition, Parsippany Focus will promote the videos as a free service to the Parsippany business community.

“In addition to working with the Administration on attracting new business to Parsippany, our committee is committed to working with current businesses and helping promote business within Parsippany,” said Cahill.

The service is free to any Parsippany business. Contact Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000 for scheduling.