Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Dr. Robert Zufall, Leader in Healthcare Clinics, Dies at Age 99

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Dr. Robert Zufall and his late wife Kay

MORRIS COUNTY — Fran Palm, President and CEO of Zufall Health, alongside the Board of Directors, sadly announce the sudden passing of our beloved Founder, Robert Zufall, MD, affectionately known as Dr. Bob. Dr. Bob peacefully departed this life surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, just three months short of his 100th birthday.

His loss is deeply felt by his family, the health center, and the entire community. Dr. Bob, predeceased by his cherished wife, Kay, is survived by his five children, nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

His legacy lives on through the countless colleagues, patients, and community members who have benefited from the care provided by the health center bearing his name. “Dr. Bob’s optimism and warmth persisted until his final moments,” stated Palm.

“We are committed to honoring his extraordinary legacy of service in every patient interaction.” Further details about Dr. Bob’s remarkable life will be shared in an upcoming obituary. We invite you to share your fondest memories of Dr. Bob below, celebrating his lifelong dedication to serving the community.

Donations in his memory can be made by clicking here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
