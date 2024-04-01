Empowering Minds: Conference Aims to Improve Quality of Life

MORRIS COUNTY — In a world where the prevalence of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is on the rise, education, and awareness play pivotal roles in fostering understanding and support. Join Arden Courts ProMedica Memory Care West Orange, Whippany, and Wayne as we learn from three experts on navigating these complex conditions during our POWER of the Mind conference.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Theresa Redling, DO, FACP, Chief of the Division of Geriatric Health and Disease Management at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, will provide valuable perspectives. Additionally, attendees will benefit from the expertise of Rachael Wonderlin, MS, Dementia & Senior Living Consultant at Dementia By Day, and Eric Goldberg, CELA, Owner & Managing Partner at NJ Elder Law Center, Goldberg Law Group, a three-time author published by Johns Hopkins Press.

Through education and heightened awareness, the aim is to cultivate a more supportive environment for individuals with dementia and Alzheimer’s, enriching their lives and those of their loved ones. Prospective attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot promptly as space is limited. The first 25 registrants will receive a signed copy of Rachael Wonderlin’s book.



Participating Vendors include:

•Care Connect

•Care Patrol

•Coldwell Banker – Morristown

•Dementia By Day

•HomeWatch Caregivers

•NJ Elder Law Center Goldberg Law Group

•Patient Care

•Peace Aging

•Ramapo Behavioral Health/Christian Health

•RetireMD

•Right At Home of Essex County

•RJW Barnabas Health

•Simpler Life

•Summit Psychological Services

•Suncrest Hospice

•The Alzheimer’s Association New Jersey Chapter

•The Cognitive and Research Center of New Jersey

Staffed by specially trained caregivers, Arden Courts compassionately cares for individuals diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Arden Courts communities are purpose-built and specialized to accommodate the unique needs of its residents.



They offer programs that serve all levels of memory care, from early stages through end-

of-life care.



