Kathryn DeFillippo Honored with Alex DeCroce Public Leadership Award

MORRIS COUNTY — Former Morris County Commissioner Kathryn DeFillippo received the 2024 Alex DeCroce Public Leadership Award, as local elected officials and business leaders gathered at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park for the Morris County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Luncheon.

Morris County Commissioner Director Christine Myers highlighted DeFillippo’s many contributions to public service and invited fellow Commissioners Doug Cabana, Tayfun Selen, and Deborah Smith, as well as Chamber President Meghan Hunscher to join her in presenting the award.

“Kathy was Morris County’s champion of Human Services and an outspoken supporter of people in need. She advocated for the nonprofits we depend on in this county while also serving on the NJTPA (New Jersey Transportation Planning Authority) board since 2014, which she guided through the global pandemic for two years as director. She is a diverse talent and resource who we miss having on the Commissioner board,” said Commissioner Director Christine Myers.

DeFillippo, who is retired, served three terms on the Board of County Commissioners from 2014 to 2022, including two years as board director. During her tenure, she served as the chief liaison to the Morris County Department of Human Services and area nonprofits. She also served on the board of the New Jersey Metro Chapter of the National MS Society for ten years until 2016 and brought the fundraising Walk for MS to Roxbury, where she was Mayor in 2009 and served on the council from 2006 to 2013.

During her acceptance speech, DeFillippo attributed her success in public service to guidance she received from the late assemblyman early on in her career.

“Alex said to me that to lead I need to understand my community and use my voice to make things happen. That’s what I always tried to do. So, I think this afternoon we should listen once again to Alex’s advice. It takes a lot of demanding work, long hours, and a tremendous commitment to make our communities a great place to live, work, and raise a family… I am grateful for this recognition,” said DeFillippo.

Kathryn DeFillippo and Commissioner Tayfun Selen.

While serving on the board of the NJTPA, DeFillippo was elected chair in 2020 and 2021. Under her leadership, the NJTPA adopted plan 2050 to prioritize the transportation needs and challenges over the next 30 years, which prompted a major infrastructure investment for New Jersey under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The Morris Canal restoration was also completed in 2022, a project 16 years in the making that got its biggest push in 2019 when the NJTPA funded more than $3.4 million through their Transportation Alternative Grant Program.

This year’s Legislative Luncheon keynote speech was delivered by Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics, who spoke on the significance of the upcoming elections for New Jersey. He was introduced by Rosalie Serapiglia, Vice President of Government Affairs for Tilcon and Co-Chair of Chamber Gov’t Affairs Forums.

Following the keynote, Rasmussen joined an informative panel discussion between state Senators Anthony Bucco (R-25) and Andrew Zwicker (D-16) regarding legislative matters that affect state residents and businesses. The panel was moderated by Sal Anderton, Esq., Vice President and General Counsel for Porzio Governmental Affairs and Co-Chair of the MCCC’s Government Affairs Forums.

Each year, the Chamber nominates a Morris County official for the Alex DeCroce Public Leadership Award who exemplifies the values of public service by Assemblyman Alex DeCroce: an unwavering commitment to making the community a great place to live, grow a business, and raise a family.

The annual Legislative Luncheon, part of the chamber’s Public Policy Series, is open to both chamber members and non-members. For more information, visit the Morris County Chamber of Commerce website.