Sons of Italy Expands Its Presence in Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — Sons of Italy -Lodge 2561 continues to expand its presence in Morris County, where it is well known for its charitable endeavors. At the organization’s April General Membership meeting on April 24th, they were proud to swear in an additional nine new members.



This was in addition to the 11 new members who were sworn in at the previous month’s meeting. The well-attended meeting, with 65 members and guests in attendance, was conducted at Forte Pizzeria & Ristorante in Randolph. Lodge 2561 is now the third largest Lodge in the State of New Jersey and continues to grow in numbers regularly.

The Oath of Office for new members was conducted by Lodge President Joe Jannarone Jr., 1st V.P. Harry Mangiri, 2nd V.P. Mike Fazzio, Orator Phil Parziale, and Immediate Past Lodge President Bob Adamo. Each new member was presented with a membership packet, which included among other items an Official Certificate of Membership and Organization Lapel Pin.

New members included: Thomas Trapasso, Giancarlo Colosuanno, Richard Courtney, Louis Cuomo, Jeffrey Odee, Matt Fendler, Dan Cassidy, James Messina, and Ken Borruso.

The Sons of Italy is one of America’s largest and longest-standing Italian American organizations.

The Morris County Lodge – 2561 was founded as a non-profit organization that contributes thousands of dollars to worthwhile local charities and families. 100% of what the Lodge raises in various events goes directly back to local charities, including but not limited to the Parsippany Food Pantry, High School Scholarships, the Valerie Fund, The Shelter for Battered Women, Alzheimer’s, and many more.

Explore upcoming events hosted by the Sons of Italy at www.soi2561.org or on Facebook.