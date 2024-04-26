Saturday, April 27, 2024
HomeLocal NewsSons of Italy Expands Its Presence in Morris County
Local News

Sons of Italy Expands Its Presence in Morris County

Patrick Minutillo
By Patrick Minutillo
0
20
New Members: Thomas Trapasso, Giancarlo Colosuanno, Richard Courtney, Louis Cuomo, Jeffrey Odee, Matt Fendler, Dan Cassidy, James Messina, and Ken Borruso. Lodge 1st VP Harry Mangiri, Lodge President Joe Jannarone Jr., 2nd VP Mike Fazzio, Immediate Past President Bob Adamo, and Treasurer Mike Zambito.

MORRIS COUNTY — Sons of Italy -Lodge 2561 continues to expand its presence in Morris County, where it is well known for its charitable endeavors. At the organization’s April General Membership meeting on April 24th, they were proud to swear in an additional nine new members.

This was in addition to the 11 new members who were sworn in at the previous month’s meeting.  The well-attended meeting, with 65 members and guests in attendance, was conducted at Forte Pizzeria & Ristorante in Randolph. Lodge 2561 is now the third largest Lodge in the State of New Jersey and continues to grow in numbers regularly.

The Oath of Office for new members was conducted by Lodge President Joe Jannarone Jr., 1st V.P. Harry Mangiri, 2nd V.P. Mike Fazzio, Orator Phil Parziale, and Immediate Past Lodge President Bob Adamo. Each new member was presented with a membership packet, which included among other items an Official Certificate of Membership and Organization Lapel Pin.

New members included: Thomas Trapasso, Giancarlo Colosuanno, Richard Courtney, Louis Cuomo, Jeffrey Odee, Matt Fendler, Dan Cassidy, James Messina, and Ken Borruso.

The Sons of Italy is one of America’s largest and longest-standing Italian American organizations.

The Morris County Lodge – 2561 was founded as a non-profit organization that contributes thousands of dollars to worthwhile local charities and families. 100% of what the Lodge raises in various events goes directly back to local charities, including but not limited to the Parsippany Food Pantry, High School Scholarships, the Valerie Fund, The Shelter for Battered Women, Alzheimer’s, and many more.

Explore upcoming events hosted by the Sons of Italy at www.soi2561.org or on Facebook.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Small Business Week 2024 Celebrates Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners
Next article
Rep. Sherrill Launches Community Project Funding Program 
Patrick Minutillo
Patrick Minutillo
Patrick Minutillo is a longtime Parsippany resident covering restaurant reviews for Parsippany Focus and Morris Focus. Reviews will also appear in Parsippany Focus Magazine, Tri-Town Focus Magazine as well as Morris Focus Magazine.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »