Criminal Justice Program to be Offered to High School Students

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Vocational School District, in partnership with County College of Morris (CCM), is offering a new Criminal Justine share-time program for Morris County high school students. The program is for students interested in law, public safety, corrections, and security.

Students will learn through college-level work and hands-on activities.

“We are thrilled to offer a new program for high school students who are interested in pursuing careers in criminal justice and public safety. We know many high school students will be excited to get a jump start in earning college credits in this subject area”, said Shari Castelli, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction at Morris County Vocational School District.

Coursework will include “Intro to Public Safety Careers,” “Criminology,” “Intro to Policing,” “Intro to Emergency Management,” “Juvenile Delinquency,” “Criminal Law and Procedure,” “Forensic Science,” and “Cultural Diversity.”

Castelli also stated the program would include strong private and public-sector program partners who offer work-based learning experiences through industry partnerships.

Upon completion of the two-year program, students will earn 36 credits from CCM with three possible pathways after graduation for career advancement:

1) Direct entry into the workforce with college credit

2) One-year completion of Associate Degree

3) Transfer with advanced standing to a four- year college or university

Students in 10th Grade may apply via online application by clicking here. The application deadline is March 26.

Learn more about the program and application process at an upcoming virtual information session on February 24 at 6:30 p.m. Register today for the Share Time Programs by clicking here.

The district’s share time programs provide half-day specialized career and technical education training as part of a student’s junior and senior year high school program. The programs prepare students for career-related employment and post-secondary placement.

The Morris County Vocational School District (www.mcvts.org) offers programs for Morris County high school students, including Career Academies, Share Time Programs, and Adult Education programs. For additional information, contact Gina DiDomenico, Student Recruitment & Community Relations Specialist at didomenicog@mcvts.org or call (973) 627-4600 ext. 277.

