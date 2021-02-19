Interview with Parsippany Football Club Player: Sebastian Amaya

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Football Club Profiles: This weeks spotlight is on another Parsippany Local and Parsippany Hills Alumni: Sebastian Amaya

1. What High School did you attend; what awards did you win as a player and collectively as a team?

A. I graduated from Parsippany Hills High School Class of 2016

Individual awards: 2nd team All-NJAC at Parsippany Hills and Honorable Mention All-Morris County.

2. What college did you attend and what did you major in?

A. I currently attend East Stroudsburg University and I major in Sports Management.

3. For What youth clubs did you play for?

A. When I was younger I played for the Parsippany Soccer Club (Attack/Stealth), Ironbound Strikers and NJ Stallions.

4. What adult/pro clubs have you played for?

A. The Parsippany Football Club 🔥

5. Most memorable moment as a player?

A. Having the opportunity to play soccer in Colombia with the Millonarios F.C. youth team.

6. Your favorite player growing up?

A. Cristiano Ronaldo in his Manchester United era.

7. What do you consider Your hometown?

A. Parsippany, NJ❤️

8. What national team would you play for if given the opportunity?

A. The United States national team. Soccer in the US is growing and I want to be apart of the impact that helps grows soccer here at home.

9. How often did you train as a kid?

A. 2 to 3 times a week.

10. One thing you would tell your younger self?

A. When I was younger I didn’t have any confidence in myself as a player. A lot of people and teammates in the past have doubted me. Growing up I learned to not take their opinions personally but turn it into motivation to better myself. I’d tell my younger self to have more confidence. Don’t worry about the coaches and players that didn’t believe him; create your own path and always remind yourself why you love playing soccer so much.

11. Your favorite team to follow

A. Manchester United.

12. Position and favorite number

A. Center Midfielder and #6

13. Who is your biggest inspiration in your life?

A. Both of my parents. Coming from Honduras and Colombia to the US and seeing what they have achieved is inspirational. They always supported their children in anything they wanted to do. They always push me to do my best in anything. Love them to death ❤️

Just like that 2nd late goal in the second half against NJFC Reserves, we hope to see Amaya create more memorable team moments throughout the rest of the season, it is certainly something we will all never forget!

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine – March 2021

