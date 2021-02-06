Cristina Fernandez named NJAIAW Woman of the Year

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany’s Cristina Fernandez, a senior at Seton Hall University, has been named New Jersey Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (NJAIAW) Woman of the Year.

The NJAIAW celebrates the women and girls of NJ and their contributions to the sport.

The group awards Woman of the Year accolades to outstanding female student-athletes throughout NJ for their significant contributions to their institution and community through athletic accomplishments, academic success, and community involvement. Not only is Cristina an excellent student and a fantastic cross-country athlete, but she is also a long-time volunteer at Saint Peter the Apostle’s food pantry, serving the community of Parsippany.

Cristina is a 2017 graduate of Parsippany High School.

Comments

Comments