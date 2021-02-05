Let Parents Watch Their Kids Play, says Dunn

MORRIS COUNTY — Assemblywoman Aura Dunn is urging Governor Phil Murphy to reconsider restrictions on spectators at indoor sports venues following Wednesday’s announcement of increased capacity and dining hours for restaurants and certain businesses.

“If casinos and entertainment venues can increase capacity, then parents should be permitted to watch their children play indoor sports under those same limits. Arbitrarily applying different rules for spectators at a sports game doesn’t make any sense,” said Dunn (R-Morris).

Currently, indoor practices and competitions are limited to ten people. However, if the number of individuals who are necessary for practice or competition, such as players, coaches, and referees, exceeds 10, the practice or competition may proceed provided no spectators are present.

“As long as there are safety protocols like social distancing and masks, I don’t understand why parents need to be subjected to different rules than if they were to go to the gym or theater,” said Dunn. “These student-athletes and parents are playing by the rules, but yet they are subjected to restrictions that defy logic. Parents deserve to supervise their children when they are participating in an activity. I would like the governor to reexamine the facts and help restore some sense of normalcy for these student-athletes and moms and dads.”

Earlier this week, Murphy announced restaurants, entertainment venues, and gyms could operate past 10:00 p.m. and increase capacity limits to 35 percent from 25, with a maximum of 150 people.

