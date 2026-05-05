Crusaders Open 2026 Season as Mayor Desai Throws Out First Pitch

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Crusaders men’s modified softball team officially kicked off their 2026 season at Manor Park, bringing together a roster of current employees from Parks and Forestry, township administration, and the Parsippany PAL.

In a show of community pride and support, Mayor Desai took the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, marking the start of what promises to be another exciting season.

The Crusaders represent more than just a softball team.

They are a reflection of township unity, blending departments and colleagues into a team that values camaraderie, teamwork, and friendly competition. With players who serve the community every day, the team continues to strengthen bonds both on and off the field.

Residents and supporters gathered at Manor Park to cheer on the team and celebrate the start of the season, highlighting the strong connection between Parsippany’s local government, community organizations, and recreational programs.

As the season gets underway, the Crusaders look forward to building on their tradition of sportsmanship and representing Parsippany with pride throughout the 2026 campaign.